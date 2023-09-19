 Wrong property ID data a headache for Faridabad MC, residents : The Tribune India

Hundreds of complaints registered every month, resolution process slow

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, September 18

With around 2.5 lakh complaints pertaining to wrong property IDs lodged within the last year, the authorities concerned have claimed to have resolved over 90 per cent complaints. At present, the city has 7.5 lakh property IDs.

Faridabad civic body had Outsourced work

The MC had outsourced the preparation of around four lakh new property IDs during the past about five years. The work was completed in January last year. This led the number of property IDs to rise from 3.5 lakh to 7.5 lakh.

Hundreds of complaints regarding wrong property ID data fed by the MC — since the completion of the survey in 2021-22 — are registered every month, amid reports of resolution being “slow and cumbersome”, sources in the civic administration claimed.

The MC was yet to resolve a large number of complaints. While at least 3,000 complaints were still pending, officials revealed that around 2.3 lakh, of the total 2.5 lakh complaints received since November 2022, had been resolved.

Sources in the civic body claimed that delay in the removal of lacunae in the IDs had been causing harassment to residents. “I had submitted documents for the creation of an ID of my house a year ago, but it is yet to be generated,” said Rajesh Kumar of Jawahar Colony. Though he had received a notice regarding property tax, the ID on the portal was missing.

Jaya Gaur, a resident of Sector 85, said the authorities issued the property ID of her flat, which she was yet to get possession of and was not registered with the MC. ‘’How could the authorities prepare the ID of a property that had not been purchased and whose refund had been ordered by HRERA?” she questioned.

Faced with this problem, many residents have been taking the help of cyber cafes or private individuals, said Vishnu Goel, a social activist, adding that no action had been taken against the agency for faulty survey.

Besides setting up a dedicated cell to handle complaints, the MC had been holding special camps to resolve these, said Padam Singh, a senior civic official. He said 8,000 complaints had either been returned or rejected as these were found to be false.

In March, the authorities had warned officials that a fine of Rs 250 per day would be imposed in case of a delay.

