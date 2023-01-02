Wrong revocation of BPL status to invite action: CM

Hisar, January 1
Following a hue and cry over the revocation of below poverty line (BPL) status of a large number of beneficiary families in Hisar and other districts, CM Manohar Lal Khattar has said that all wrongly revoked BPL cards will be restored within a month.
In his online address to the residents of the state, he said the government would impose a penalty on the officials who wrongly revoked the BPL status of eligible families.
“Eligible BPL families will be given double ration in January, if their names were struck off wrongly. The cost of additional ration will be imposed on the official who wrongly struck off the names from the list,” the CM stated.
The Chief Minister, however, said there were many instances in which the BPL status had been rightly revoked. Such families were getting benefits under the scheme without being eligible, he added.
On Friday, many BPL beneficiaries had received text messages informing them of the revocation of their BPL status, terming them ineligible for the benefit.
On getting SMSs, beneficiaries reached district administration offices and created ruckus in various districts claiming their names had been wrongly removed from the list of BPL families.
A number of people who reached the mini secretariat here said there were anomalies in PPPs as wrong information regarding their income had been uploaded on the portal.
Double ration in January
