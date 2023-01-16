Wrong-side driven PCR kills 6-year-old

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 15

A wrong-side driven emergency response vehicle (ERV/PCR) rammed into a car on the Gurugram-Faridabad road this evening, killing a six-year-old child. The car was going from Gurugram to Faridabad. Besides the driver, two women and three children were in the car.

The Dial 112 ERV came from the wrong side and rammed into the car. The child, who was in the mother’s lap, died on the spot, while all others were injured and taken to hospital.

The police team that reached the spot registered an FIR at the DLF Phase 1 police station and took the child’s body in custody.

Sources said constable Rameshwar was behind the wheels, but the entire team of the vehicle was being investigated. The accident led to a major uproar in the city, with residents accusing Gurugram police of hypocrisy by themselves flouting traffic rules, while preaching them.