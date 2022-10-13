Wrong-side driving in G'gram poses threat

THE residents of Sector 57 have been witnessing rampant wrong-side driving, which is posing threat to commuters and motorists, especially those riding two-wheelers. Besides, many car drivers use high beam on the busiest roads, blinding the oncoming drivers. Even after repeated complaints, the local administration has failed to attend to the problem. —Rajat Agarwal, Gurugram

Meat shops pose health hazards

IN the absence of strict regulations, illegal meat shops have opened up in various localities that are selling unhygienic meat. With no government-approved abattoirs in the city, hundreds of unauthorised meat shops are functional. There is no check on illegal slaughtering and to certify that the animals are safe for consumption. Besides, these shops operate in filthy surroundings and leave their meat uncovered. The authorities must take note of it in the larger interest of people's health. —Sandeep Siddharth, Faridabad

No end to monkey menace in Rohtak

IT is a matter of grave concern that the monkey population is considerably increasing in the city, leading to a rise in attacks on public, especially children. Despite repeated complaints and media reports highlighting the issue, the authorities concerned have failed to address the problem. It's high time to provide an effective solution to this troubling situation. —RN Sharma, Rohtak

What our readers say

