Wrong-side driving poses risk to commuters

Driving or commuting on city roads has become extremely risky due to wrong side driving. Though a drive is launched by the traffic police once in a blue moon against such offenders, the imposition of the regulation has been missing for the majority of the year, resulting in accidents, traffic snarls and quarrels. The problem becomes acute during peak hours when the vehicles of all types try to cross on to the other side by using the wrong side, as this leads to traffic jams and congestion, which further inconveniences those who follow traffic rules. SK Sharma, Faridabad

Door-to-door garbage collection project derailed

The door-to-door garbage collection has been derailed as instead of collecting the garbage, the contractor overloads the tractor-trailers with construction waste material which is found lying in empty plots here and there. He is paid for the weight of the garbage he collects. As a result the city is overflowing with uncollected garbage. It must be stopped in the interest of the general public. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Sewers lying choked in Rohtak localities

The sewerage in the city has been lying choked for the past several days leading to waterlogging on streets of many localities. Moreover, filthy water is accumulating in homes due to overflowing sewers and it has also become a cause of diseases. The issue has been raised several times before the authorities concerned, but to no avail. Sachin, Rohtak

