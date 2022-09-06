Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say.

Wrong signboards put up, commuters confused

On the overbridge, named Jagatguru Swami Brahmanand Chowk on the national highway passing through Karnal, a signboard with the names of the cities has been wrongly placed, thereby making it difficult to identify the chowk. Similarly, signboards at Tau Devi Lal Chowk and Deenbandhu Sir Chhotu Ram Namaste Chowk also need to be placed correctly. The authorities concerned must immediately remove these sign boards, fix them and put in the right places to be properly visible to the commuters. Shakti Singh, Karnal

Dirty water being supplied in Jhajjar

Dirty water is being supplied in Ward 1 of Jhajjar city for the past few days that has grown resentment among the residents. The water is blackish and emanates a foul smell. Not just drinking but it cannot be used for any purpose. We are forced to invite several diseases Several times, the issue has been raised by the residents before the officials concerned but to no avail. Govind, Jhajjar

Haphazard parking of vehicles in Rohtak

Wrong parking of vehicles at various places in Rohtak city has become a major cause of traffic congestion, especially in the evening. It causes inconvenience to both, pedestrians and vehicle drivers. Though the municipal authorities have drawn white lines on roads for an organised parking of the vehicles but nobody bothers about it. The traffic police must resolve the issue at the earliest. Sandeep Khatri, Rohtak

