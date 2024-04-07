Wrong to stop a person from airing views: Ex-CM

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 6

Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar today said that it was not graceful in democracy to stop someone from airing their views to the public. Asked to react to protests against former Deputy CM and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala in some villages, Khattar said the Election Commission of India (ECI) had also stated that everybody had full right to put forth his views.

Addressing a press conference here, Khattar said, “It is not justified to stop somebody from saying something. The Election Commission must have taken cognisance of the matter and the administration should also take action as per the directions of the commission to ensure that nobody is barred from expressing their viewpoint,” he said, adding that the electorate had the right to cast their vote and express their preference to elect someone and to provide mandate to form the government. “But it is not right not to hear someone and to stage protests, be it from the ruling party or the Opposition. This should not be done,” he said.

Khattar stated that they did not have a party-level alliance with the JJP. “It was an alliance to run the government due to shortage of majority seats to the BJP,” he said.

Asked whether there was any possibility to change party candidates, Khattar said the rumours seemed to have been spread by the Congress. “The Congress is spreading false rumours that three-four BJP candidates will be replaced. The BJP is a national party and there is no reason to replace any candidate. We have declared the candidates after analysing various factors, including social equations. The campaign has already started and we are sure to win all 10 seats,” he said. The former CM said they were aware of some resentment among party workers. “We have a huge system. Even in a marriage in a family, some family members get upset. Most of the workers are in the field campaigning for the candidate.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Democracy #Dushyant Chautala #Hisar #Manohar Lal Khattar