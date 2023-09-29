‘Wrote meeting proceedings waiting for flight’

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, September 28

Remembering legendary agriculture scientist Dr MS Swaminathan, a former VC of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University (HAU), Dr KS Khokhar, recalled that he once prepared handwritten proceedings of a meeting held in Chennai, while sitting at an airport following a delay in the departure of his flight.

Dr Khokhar said he was associated with Swaminathan while working in the Indian Council for Agriculture Research, Delhi, as Assistant Director-General in 2002-03. “Dr Swaminathan had chaired a meeting of the steering committee on agriculture and science in Chennai. Since his return flight was late by a couple of hours, he prepared the proceedings of the meeting while waiting at the airport. This was an important meeting and its recommendations were later submitted to the Planning Commission,” he said, adding that Swaminathan was humble and had a high regard for every individual.

Swaminathan had also visited the HAU in Hisar in 1984 to participate in a seminar, and also visited the farmlands of the university.

