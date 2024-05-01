Yadav claims plot to finish off career of seasoned leaders

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, April 30
After a prolonged delay, the Congress announced the candidature of actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar for the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency.
Babbar served as MP twice from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, but Gurgaon is new turf for him, leaving many local leaders questioning the choice. One of his aides, while speaking to “The Tribune” said, “The constituency may be new, but these are not local or state elections. National elections and issues are the same across the country.”
A senior party leader and chairperson of the national OBC cell of the Congress, Capt Ajay Yadav, who was a contender for the seat, is visibly annoyed and called the allocation of tickets in Haryana as a conspiracy to crush the political career of many seasoned leaders.
“Denial of ticket to Shruti, Brijendra Singh and me is a clear example of how one faction is trying to finish off the career of seasoned leaders. We are seasoned leaders of our areas and we have been ignored,” he said.
Asked whether he would campaign for Babbar in the constituency with Ahir majority, he said, “It is the party’s decision, so I would not comment. I am OBC cell chairperson and already looking at elections nationwide,” he said.
Gurgaon has over 6 lakh Ahir voters and Yadav’s supporters claim that they will now vote for Ahir stalwart and five-time MP Rao Inderjit Singh. “The party high command has contributed in increasing the winning margin for Inderjit,” a local leader said.
