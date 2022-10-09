Yadav takes over as BSEH chairman

Rohtak, October 8
VP Yadav assumed charge as Chairman of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) at Bhiwani on Friday. He previously served as vice-chairman of the board.
Talking to mediapersons, he said conducting the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) without any external interference would be his priority.
“I will strive to get the Union Government’s new education policy implemented and strengthen the functioning of the board by taking effective steps towards qualitative improvement of the examination system,” he said.
