Yamunanagar: 21-day summer school event ends

Yamunanagar: The 21-day summer school programme organised by the Society for Promotion of Science and Technology in India (SPSTI) concluded at Seth Jai Parkash Polytechnic, Damla, on June 24. The event was held from June 3 to 24. Radaur SDM Jai Prakash was the chief guest during the valedictory function. Students showcased their talent through various performances, including dance, drama, science projects and art displays, on the last day of the event. The best performers were honoured and all participants received certificates. The SDM said, “Such summer camps are vital for the holistic development of children. These do not just give academic knowledge but also help gain practical and life skills.” Principal Anil Budhiraja appreciated the work of SPSTI for rural children. He said it introduced new dimensions in science and technology, which would play a significant role in students’ educational and professional journeys. The chief guest gave a shield of honour to Anil Budhiraja, Man Singh, Rakesh Gupta, Rajesh Garg, Kapil Sharma, Mahipal, Gulshan Kumar, staff members of Giandeep School and mentors.

College panel chief elected

Karnal: Kanwarjit Singh Prince has been re-elected as president of Guru Nanak Khalsa College Management Committee for the fifth consecutive time. Principal Gurinder Singh appreciated Kanwarjit’s leadership and said he has played an important role for the betterment of the college. Besides, Kanwarpreet Kaur Virk was elected as vice-president, Surinder Pal Singh Pasricha as general secretary and Harsukhjit Singh Mann as finance secretary.

