Yamunanagar: 380 engineering students of JMIT, JMIETI get jobs

Yamunanagar, April 5
As many as 380 students of JMIT and JMIETI Engineering Colleges, Radaur, have got corporate jobs during the current academic session.
Dr Ramesh Kumar, general secretary of Mukand Lal Institutions said despite the Covid, all major companies of the country had selected students from the JMIT and JMIETI engineering colleges being run by Mukand Lal Institutions at Radaur, which included 79 students in Wipro, 40 in TCS, 34 in Bebo Technologies, 10 students each in Nagarro, Coforge Ltd., Altudo, ADP Private Limited and many more.
He said a total of 52 companies conducted placement drives on their campus this year and the highest package this year was Rs 10.25 lakh.
“We have set a target of 1,000 placements of students from Mukand Lal Institutions this year,” said Dr Ramesh Kumar.
