Yamunanagar: 4 firms booked for using subsidised urea

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 3

The local police have registered two cases against four firms under the Fertiliser (Control) Order and Essential Commodity Act.

On the complaint of the officials of the Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, Yamunanagar, a case was registered under Sections 3, 7, 10 of the Essential Commodities Act, and Sections 25, 28 of the Fertiliser (Control) Order at Sector 17 police station in Jagadhri; and under Section 420 of the IPC at city police station, Yamunanagar, on September 2.

In their complaints, Bal Mukand, Quality Control Inspector, and Satbir Singh, SDO, Agriculture Department, Yamunanagar, said a joint team of the Directorate of Fertiliser of the Government of India and Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, Yamunanagar, raided a fertiliser godown of a firm in Jagadhri and at a fertiliser godown of another firm in Yamunanagar on August 27.

The team took three each samples from the bags of technical grade urea kept at both godowns. The samples were sent to the Central Fertiliser Laboratory in Faridabad, which confirmed the presence of neem oil contents in the samples. The reports proved that the bags bearing the label of technical grade urea contained agriculture grade urea. Besides, a case was also registered against two more firms, which allegedly supplied the said consignment of technical grade urea to the firms in Yamunanagar.

One firm is based in UP, while the other is based in Gujarat. Sources in the department said instead of using technical grade urea to prepare glue, several plywood factories in Yamunanagar were using the subsidised one.

The rate the subsidised agriculture grade urea is Rs 266.50 per bag (45 kg bag), whereas the rate of the technical grade urea is more than Rs 2,000 per bag (50 kg bag).

Raids were conducted in Yamunanagar



