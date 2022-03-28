Yamunanagar: 7 booked on rape charge

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 27

A woman belonging to Mohali in Punjab has alleged that she was raped by three persons of a family of the district.

The complainant said she visited Mullana in Ambala with her sister in January 2015, where she met Yash Bansal, a businessman.

After our first meeting, I regularly met him in a factory, where he raped me multiple times, she said, adding that Bansal had promised her that he would marry her. “Yash left for Africa and assured me that he would call me soon, but he didn’t. One day, one of his family members called me and told me that Yash had died of some disease.”

“Then Yash’s relatives Viney Bansal, his sister and Sanjay Bansal came to meet me separately and raped me. Later, some unknown youths took me to their house, where his family tied my hands and feet and snatched my gold chain and bangle.”

A case has been registered against seven persons under Sections 323, 376 (2) (N), 379-B and 506, IPC at the women police station. —