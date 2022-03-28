Yamunanagar: 7 booked on rape charge

Yamunanagar, March 27
A woman belonging to Mohali in Punjab has alleged that she was raped by three persons of a family of the district.
The complainant said she visited Mullana in Ambala with her sister in January 2015, where she met Yash Bansal, a businessman.
After our first meeting, I regularly met him in a factory, where he raped me multiple times, she said, adding that Bansal had promised her that he would marry her. “Yash left for Africa and assured me that he would call me soon, but he didn’t. One day, one of his family members called me and told me that Yash had died of some disease.”
“Then Yash’s relatives Viney Bansal, his sister and Sanjay Bansal came to meet me separately and raped me. Later, some unknown youths took me to their house, where his family tied my hands and feet and snatched my gold chain and bangle.”
A case has been registered against seven persons under Sections 323, 376 (2) (N), 379-B and 506, IPC at the women police station. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Set up SIT to identify those responsible for 'genocide' of Hindus, Sikhs in J&K: PIL in SC
Second on the issue in a week | Seeks census of victims & su...
In Punjab, custodial death to invite stern action
State 3rd in judicial custody deaths in 5 yrs
Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap
55 complaints in first two months of the year alone
100-day annual leave plan for CAPF jawans soon
Policy aims to reduce work stress and enhance happiness quot...
Let's make local 'global', augment prestige of Indian products: PM Narendra Modi
Hails India for meeting $400 bn export target