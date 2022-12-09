Yamunanagar admn to set up new checkposts

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 8

The district administration is planning to set up new checkposts on some routes and create zig-zag routes at every check-post in Yamunanagar district.These steps will be taken to put a check on drivers transporting mining minerals illegally or plying overloaded vehicles.

Sources said some notorious elements (drivers of vehicles) were plying on escape routes from Ranjitpur and Nagli areas of the district to Ambala and Karnal through Bilaspur and Sadhaura towns to avoid the check-posts.

A large number of stone crushers and screening plants are installed in Ranjitpur and Nagli areas.

This issue of escape routes was raised and discussed in the meeting of District Level Task Force Committee (Mining) held in the mini-secretariat, Jagadhri, recently on various issues related to legal and illegal mining.

At the meeting, Yamunanagar DSP Narender Singh, who is Nodal Officer (Mining), intimated that some vehicle drivers did not stop at checking posts and ran away.

In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner-cum-DLTFC (Mining) Chairman Rahul Hooda said proper care and security measures should be followed in such cases.

#Yamunanagar