Yamunanagar banker siphons off Rs 4 lakh of customers’ funds, booked

Yamunanagar, March 19

A head cashier of a national bank withdrew a total of Rs 4,03,367 from accounts of several customers without their permission and put the money into his and his wife’s bank accounts.

On the complaint of Pawan Kumar, the head of the bank branch in Yamunanagar, a case was registered against Sandeep Kumar under Section 409 of the IPC at the Farakpur police station on March 17.

In his complaint to the police, the complainant said that a customer (account holder) had lodged a complaint with the bank on July 22, 2022, alleging that Rs 800 was withdrawn illegally from his bank account by someone without his permission.

The complainant said when the case was investigated, other cases of withdrawal of money from other accounts of the bank branch also came to fore.

He said in the investigation, it was also found that the said withdrawn amount was credited into the account numbers of the head cashier and his wife. “We have received 206 entries related to this cheating case. The cashier, Sandeep Kumar, withdrew money from the account of several customers without taking their signature on withdrawal slips,” alleged the complainant.

