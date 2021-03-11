Yamunanagar bans transportation of wheat straw

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 24

The low production of wheat straw has forced the local administration to impose a ban on the transportation of dry fodder to neighbouring states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other areas.

Following the fall in wheat yield of due to untimely rain and early onset of summer, the production of wheat straw has also come down to about 25 per cent this year. Farmers said they had yielded 18 quintal of straw from one acre last year, but this year, the production has gone down to 13-14 quintal per acre.

“Last year, I sold wheat straw for Rs 7,000 per acre, but this year, the rates have gone up to Rs 11,000-12,000 per acre due to low production,” said Joginder Singh, a farmer of Devdhar village.

District Magistrate Parth Gupta has imposed a ban on the supply of dry fodder from Yamunanagar district to adjoining states and other areas to prevent shortage of fodder.

“After harvesting of wheat, straw and other fodders are being sold from Yamunanagar district to adjoining states and other places. It may cause a shortage of fodder for the cattle in the district and lead to a rise in the prices. Therefore, a ban has been imposed on the supply of wheat straw,” said Gupta in his order. —