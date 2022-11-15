Yamunanagar biz body organises golden jubilee programmes

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 14

On completing 50 years, the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Chamber of Commerce and Industry (YJCCI) is organising golden jubilee weekly programmes. Chamber president Dr MK Sehgal said the programmes were being organised from November 12 to18.

He said various activities were being organised by the chamber during the golden jubilee weekly programmes.

On Sunday, he said for the progress and prosperity of business/industries of all members of the chamber, a “havan-yajana” and a discourse was organised at the Arya Samaj Mandir, Model Town, Yamunanagar, in which Swami Videha Yogi of Mount Abu was invited. He said the first function was inaugurated on Saturday at Hindu Girls College, Jagadhri, in which the topic of entrepreneurship and leadership development was discussed in detail through a panel discussion.

Dr Sehgal further said an inter-school debate competition, a conference, a blood donation camp and an industry academia meet would also be organised under the golden jubilee weekly programmes. He further said an award ceremony would be organised on November 18 at a private hotel in Yamunanagar. On this occasion, founder of YJCCI Satish Saluja, Raman Saluja, former president Sushil Agarwal, Ved Prakash Rekhan, Vinod Gupta, Sudhir Chandra, Ish Anand, secretary general of YJCCI Sameera Saluja, Pankaj Malik, Dr Rajni Sehgal and others were present.

#Yamunanagar