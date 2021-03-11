Yamunanagar cops seize 29 vehicles, challan 252

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 5

Under the “sealing plan” drive against traffic rule violators and to contain criminal activities in the district, the Yamunanagar police frisked 2,509 suspicious vehicles on Thursday.

The drive was carried out from 10 am to 2 pm. “A total of 16 checking parties were deployed at 46 points during the four-hour drive. As many as 252 vehicle owners were issued challans. Of these, vehicles of 29 were seized,” said Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesperson of the Yamunanagar police.

He said the “sealing plan” was carried out as per the instructions issued by Additional Director General of Police Shrikant Jadhav and under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Surendra Pal Singh. He added that under the plan, permanent nakas had been installed earlier. “As soon the sealing plan was ordered on Thursday, all DSPs, SHOs and other staff of the district police reached at their allotted nakas and started investigation/checking of vehicles,” said Chamkaur Singh.

SP Singh said such drives help preventing crimes. “The presence of the police increases the confidence among common people,” said the Superintendent of Police.