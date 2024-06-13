Yamunanagar: Exhibition by engineering students

Yamunanagar: Seth Jai Prakash Polytechnic, Damla, organised an exhibition, wherein students of various engineering departments showcased their technical skills through their innovative projects. The event was inaugurated by principal Anil Kumar who praised the students’ enthusiasm and hard work. Several projects on a smart home automation system, a solar power-driven vehicle, an AI-based ChatBot, eco-friendly construction techniques, a power grid monitoring system and a water purification project were displayed in the exhibition. The best three projects from each departments were awarded with certificates and prizes. Project co-ordinator VM Kalra addressed the students and appreciated the efforts made by students in making the event a success.

Chabeel offered at K’shetra college

Kurukshetra: Faculty members of Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa, offered chabeel to visitors and passersby. The event was aimed to provide relief and refreshment to the community during the intense summer weather. College principal Kushal Pal also served chabeel to every visitor. He highlighted the significance of the event, noting that it coincided with the martyrdom day of Guru Arjun Dev. He said Guru Arjun Dev dedicated his life to the service of humanity, embodying the spirit of selflessness and service. Pal further said the chabeel not only provided much-needed relief to passersby but also served as a reminder of the timeless values of compassion and altruism that the Sikh guru stood for.

