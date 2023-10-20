Yamunanagar: FIR against sarpanch for illegal felling of trees

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 19

The police have registered a case against a sarpanch, who allegedly got five trees axed from the panchayat land without obtaining permission from the Development and Panchayats Department.

On the complaint of Kartik Chauhan, Block Development and Panchayat Officer, (BDPO), Bilaspur, a case was registered against Sanjeev Kumar, sarpanch of Bhawanipur village,at the Bilaspur police station on October 17.

As per the FIR, Anuj Kumar of Bhivanipur village lodged a complaint with the BDPO, Bilaspur, alleging that the sarpanch of his village had got five trees axed from the panchayat land without obtaining necessary permissions from the government on September 3. After receiving the complaint, the BDPO sent a panchayat secretary in Bhawanipur village to investigate the matter on September 5. The secretary found that five trees were axed from the panchayat land and the sarpanch failed to produce any permission letter in this connection.

