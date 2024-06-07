Yamunanagar: Guru Nanak Khalsa Group of Educational Institutions, in collaboration with the Society of Environment Management and Bio-Research, celebrated World Environment Day with enthusiasm. The event commenced with a tree plantation ceremony along the bank of the Western Yamuna Canal near the Grey Pelican Haryana Tourism Resort. A number of saplings were planted to enhance the beauty of the area and to promote environmental conservation. Dr Harinder Singh Kang, Principal of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, emphasised the significance of the day and the crucial role of tree plantation in preserving our environment. Dr Amarjit Singh labelled this collaboration between the educational institutions and the Society of Environment Management and Bio-Research as a collective commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement.

Indira Gandhi National College

Kurukshetra: Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa, has announced the admission schedule for the session. Dr Yash Pal, Associate Professor, was appointed the nodal officer for the ongoing admission preparations. The college has established a help desk at the college library for admission seekers. The help desk remains operational from 9.00 am to 1.30 pm. Principal Kushal Pal said that as an A-Grade NAAC accredited institution, the college was committed to providing quality education in this rural area. He said the college boasts a lush green campus, highly qualified faculty, a safe environment for girls, sports facilities, NCC, NSS, Youth Red Cross, Wi-Fi, enriched library and well-equipped science and computer labs. Dr Kushal Pal expressed his confidence in the college’s infrastructure and faculty, which together created a nurturing environment for students to excel academically and personally. He invited prospective students and their parents to visit the college and experience the facilities and supportive atmosphere first-hand.

JCD College of Education

Sirsa: On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Eco Club of JCD College of Education, at JCD Vidyapeeth, organised a tree plantation programme. The chief guest at the programme was Dr Kuldip Singh Dhindsa, Director General of JCD Vidyapeeth. The programme was presided over by college principal Jai Prakash. The programme began with Dr Dhindsa planting a tree. All attendees participated in the drive and took an oath to protect the environment. Dr Dhindsa announced that at least 1,100 trees would be planted on the campus.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Yamunanagar