Yamunanagar Health Dept initiates two-month campaign to prevent deaths from diarrhoea

Yamunanagar, July 2
The Health Department on Monday launched a two-month-long ‘Stop Diarrhoea’ campaign in the district.
The objective of the campaign, which is being conducted from July 1 to August 31, is to prevent the deaths of children aged below five due to diarrhoea and treat the health condition.
Civil Surgeon Dr Manjit Singh, who launched the campaign, said the district had witnessed an increase in diarrhoea cases during the monsoon.
Civil Surgeon said children below the age of five years suffered from diarrhoea-related problems.
“About six percent of children below the five years of age die of diarrhoea every year and to prevent these deaths and treat the health condition, the department has launched the campaign,” he added.
The Civil Surgeon said under the campaign, ORS and zinc tablets will be available free of cost at all health and anganwadi centres in the district.
He said ANM and ASHA workers would create awareness about the prevention and treatment of diarrhoea.
“People should wash their hands with soap before cooking and after defecation. People should get their children vaccinated against diseases like rotavirus and measles at the right time,” the Civil Surgeon said.
Medical Officer Dr Puneet Kalra said, “In case of loose stools three times or more a day, the parents should contact the nearest health or anganwadi centre. They should also prepare a solution by mixing an ORS packet in one litre of boiled potable water and give it to the child.”
He said, “The parents should contact the nearest health centre if the child has symptoms of measles.”
