Yamunanagar: Intermediate pumping station being set up to solve waterlogging problem

Established near Joriyan Gurdwara in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar: Intermediate pumping station being set up to solve waterlogging problem

Work on intermediate pumping station goes on in Ward 17 and 18.

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, April 3

Residents of several low-lying areas (colonies) of Ward 17 and 18 falling under the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), will get rid of the problem of waterlogging, which wreaks havoc during the rainy season, every year.

The MCYJ is setting up an ‘intermediate pumping station’ near the Joriyan Gurdwara in Yamunanagar to solve the problem.

This pumping station will be connected to the sewerage treatment plant (STP), located in Jammu colony through a stormwater pipeline to supply rainwater of these wards to this STP. According to the information, residents of several low-lying areas of Ward 17 and Ward 18 including the Camp, Jain Colony, Shiv Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Old Hamida have to face the problem of waterlogging during the rainy season every year.

Even, the rainwater enters several houses in these colonies causing loss to household items. Madan Chauhan, Mayor, had visited various colonies of these two wards a few months ago and during his visit the residents of the area apprised him of their problem. The Mayor had assured them that an intermediate pumping station would be constructed to solve their waterlogging problem. “The waterlogging issue has been plaguing the area for long and with the construction of a pumping station, this problem will be solved. Besides, this pumping station will also help in solving the problem of sewerage getting blocked in this area,” said Mayor Madan Chauhan..

“Rainwater and dirty water of sewerage will be collected at the pumping station, from where it will be taken to the STP through a stormwater line. Large motors will be installed at this pumping station with a capacity of about 15 MLD to pump the dirty and the rainwater to the STP,” said Mayor Madan Chauhan.

He added that the construction work of the pumping station was expected to be completed by April 30, 2022.

“The construction work of the pumping station near Joriyan Gurdwara is in progress at the cost of about Rs 1.97 crore,” said Chauhan.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Row over Chandigarh: After Punjab, now Haryana to hold 1-day special Assembly session

2
Trending

'Aapne ghabrana nahi hai': Netizens share rib-tickling memes as Pakistan's no-confidence motion trends on Twitter

3
World

Imran Khan no-trust vote: Will challenge Deputy Speaker order in Supreme Court, says PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

4
Haryana

17-year-old girl commits suicide after gang-rape in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, 1 arrested

5
Chandigarh

'No floor-wise approval for building plans in Chandigarh for now'

6
Punjab

ED files chargesheet against Punjab ex-CM's nephew in sand mining case

7
World

Six dead, 10 injured in early-morning shooting in US

8
World

All orders and actions initiated by President, PM Imran Khan subject to court orders: Pakistan's Supreme Court

9
Trending

Objects falling from sky? Iron ring, cylinder-like thing found in 2 villages in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district

10
J & K

Army begins court martial proceedings against Captain in Amshipura fake encounter case

Don't Miss

View All
Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Top Stories

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister

The court has ordered all parties not to take any 'unconstit...

Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers resign with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew

Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew

The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time

In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street

In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street

410 civilians bodied were found in Kyiv-area towns that were...

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre

Air India scales down flights to Sri Lanka as demand plummets

Air India scales down flights to Sri Lanka as demand plummets

Cities

View All

Canines maul 9-year-old boy in Amritsar

Canines maul 9-year-old boy in Amritsar

Woman murdered near RamTalai area

Travel fraud: Five duped of Rs 22.71 lakkh in Amritsar

Promoting local products at Amritsar railway station on their mind

Walkie-talkies to help sewadars in enhancing vigil at Golden Temple

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Minister inspects Bhucho school

No floor-wise nod to building plans in city

No floor-wise nod to building plans in Chandigarh

Cop, SUV driver scuffle in Chandigarh, video goes viral

Want to enrol your child in Chandigarh's best schools? Shell out lakhs!

Two fresh Covid cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board yet to receive eco nod for IT Park scheme

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

Over 90 per cent patients satisfied with services at Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinics in Delhi, says City government survey

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tell high court it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

Left for dead in fields, 15-yr-old girl battles for life in city hospital

Left for dead in fields, 15-yr-old girl battles for life in city hospital

MC seals four more shops as tenants fail to pay rent

Health team collects samples of milk products in district

West Bengal cops raid BJP leader's city home

Open House: Do you think the decision to resume flights was taken in the best interest of citizens?

Congress leader killed, Akali workers booked

Congress leader killed, Akali workers booked

Cyber crooks take Vaishno Devi pilgrims from Ludhiana for a ride

Gangster's father sets himself ablaze outside police station

Two held with 20-kg poppy husk, 4-kg ganja

PAC activists protest failure of MC in solid waste mgmt

Punjabi University clarifies on merger of departments

Punjabi University clarifies on merger of departments

Govt docs flout norms, run private clinics in city

PU runners-up in RGNUL moot court