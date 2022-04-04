Yamunanagar: Intermediate pumping station being set up to solve waterlogging problem

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, April 3

Residents of several low-lying areas (colonies) of Ward 17 and 18 falling under the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), will get rid of the problem of waterlogging, which wreaks havoc during the rainy season, every year.

The MCYJ is setting up an ‘intermediate pumping station’ near the Joriyan Gurdwara in Yamunanagar to solve the problem.

This pumping station will be connected to the sewerage treatment plant (STP), located in Jammu colony through a stormwater pipeline to supply rainwater of these wards to this STP. According to the information, residents of several low-lying areas of Ward 17 and Ward 18 including the Camp, Jain Colony, Shiv Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Old Hamida have to face the problem of waterlogging during the rainy season every year.

Even, the rainwater enters several houses in these colonies causing loss to household items. Madan Chauhan, Mayor, had visited various colonies of these two wards a few months ago and during his visit the residents of the area apprised him of their problem. The Mayor had assured them that an intermediate pumping station would be constructed to solve their waterlogging problem. “The waterlogging issue has been plaguing the area for long and with the construction of a pumping station, this problem will be solved. Besides, this pumping station will also help in solving the problem of sewerage getting blocked in this area,” said Mayor Madan Chauhan..

“Rainwater and dirty water of sewerage will be collected at the pumping station, from where it will be taken to the STP through a stormwater line. Large motors will be installed at this pumping station with a capacity of about 15 MLD to pump the dirty and the rainwater to the STP,” said Mayor Madan Chauhan.

He added that the construction work of the pumping station was expected to be completed by April 30, 2022.

“The construction work of the pumping station near Joriyan Gurdwara is in progress at the cost of about Rs 1.97 crore,” said Chauhan.