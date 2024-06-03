Yamunanagar-Jagadhri lead in property self-certification drive

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, June 2

Local residents living in areas falling under the ambit of Municipal Corporation, Yamunangar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), have so far self-certified 65,630 property IDs.

This number is the highest in Haryana and this has been possible as the authorities of the MCYJ have taken a number of measures to help people carrying out the self-certification.

There are 2,11,245 property IDs in the MCYJ area and out of these properties, 31.06 per cent (65630) property IDs have been self-certified by the owners of the said properties till June 1.

“The highest number of property IDs have been self-certified in areas falling under ambit of MCYJ in Haryana. There are 2,11,245 property IDs in the MCYJ area, out of which 65,630 property IDs (31.06 per cent) have been self-certified by the property ID holders. The manpower of the MCYJ is helping people in getting this work done,” said Ayush Sinha, Municipal Commissioner of the MCYJ.

Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha, Joint Municipal Commissioner Neelam Mehra and Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vijay Pal Yadav are personally monitoring the work of property IDs.

The MCYJ authorities have set up citizen facilitation centres in all three offices of the MCYJ — near Shahid Bhagat Singh Chowk in Yamunanagar, near Govindpuri village in Yamunanagar and near Jhanda Chowk in Jagadhri to expedite the work.

Besides, the MCYJ authorities have also formed teams which are going door to door in all 22 wards to extend help to people in connection with this work.

The teams of the MCYJ have also organised camps in every ward to extend help to people in getting their property IDs corrected.

“Our aim is to get self-certification work done on 100 per cent property IDs. We are making tireless efforts in this direction. But, the cooperation of citizens is essential to achieve this target, therefore, we appeal to the citizens to cooperate with the municipal employees, who are visiting door to door to get the work done,” said Ayush Sinha.

This move of self-certification will help ensure that data of property owners, including names, plot size, address and other information, is correct so that people get accurate tax bills and they don’t have to face any problems in executing sale and purchase registrations at the Revenue Department.

