Yamunanagar-Jagadhri MC initiates drive to improve rank in Swachh survey

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, June 26
The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, has launched an awareness drive in the twin cities with an aim to improving its ranking in the Swachh Survekshan-2024.
Under this 100-day awareness programme, employees of the civic body are approaching people on their doorstep with the appeal to segregate wet and dry waste and put it separately in the MC vehicles.
The civic body has urged the people not to throw garbage in the open.
“On the instructions of MC Commissioner Ayush Sinha, we initiated a 100-day awareness drive in the MC jurisdiction on Monday. Our team members are going door to door in all 22 wards to encourage people to keep their surroundings clean,” said Pooja, Swachh Bharat Mission’s activity expert.
She said efforts are being made secure a better rank in the Swachh Survekshan-2024.
“People are being taught to make compost fertiliser from wet waste,” said Pooja.
According to information, all 22 wards have been divided into two zones for the drive.
Zone-I is being supervised by Chief Sanitary Inspector Harjeet Singh, while Zone-II by Chief Sanitary Inspector Sunil Dutt.
“Besides sanitation inspectors and other employees, I am also going door to door to tell people about keeping wet and dry garbage separate,” she added.
Pooja added that on Wednesday, she went to Ward-13 and Ward-14 and encouraged people to keep separate dustbins for wet and dry garbage.
“We want a better rank in the Swachh Survekshan-2024. We are also urging people not to use banned single-use plastic carry bags. We are motivating the people to bring cloth-made carry bags along with them for shopping,” said Pooja.
