Yamunanagar-Jagadhri MC plans beautification, cleanliness as special drive launched in twin cities

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, June 23

The Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation has started a special cleanliness and beautification drive in the twin cities.

It will continue till June 28. Under the drive, the MC has planned to clean every nook and corner of the twin cities.

“We have launched the special drive on Saturday to improve the cleanliness in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri and other areas falling under the MC,” said Ayush Sinha, Municipal Commissioner of the MC.

Yamunanagar-Jagadhri MC workers clean streets in Yamunanagar under a special drive. Tribune photo

According to information, in the first round of the drive, the employees of the MC will undertake cleanliness work in the most affected areas to remove garbage and dirt.

The teams of the MC carried out the drives at several places, including in the old grain market area of Jagadhri in Ward 2 and other areas of the MC on Saturday and Sunday.

Chief Sanitary Inspector Harjeet Singh said under the special drive of the MC; roads, streets and public places of each ward were being cleaned thoroughly.

“Under the drive, the employees associated with sanitation work are carrying out cleanliness and sanitation work from 2pm to 5pm in all 22 wards of the MC till June 28,” said the CSI. “We are making constant efforts to make the cities clean and beautiful. The employees of the MC will make residents of the twin cities aware about maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. Soon, awareness rallies, essay writing by schoolchildren and other cleanliness awareness competitions will be organised,” said Sinha.

He appealed to local residents, institutions, social and other organisations to extend their support to the cleanliness drive of the Municipal Corporation.

He also appealed to them to dispose of the garbage in a proper manner, instead of throwing it in the open.

