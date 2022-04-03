Yamunanagar-Jagadhri MC seals 21 properties in four days

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 2

Tightening the noose around property tax defaulters, the Municipal Corporation of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), under its drive launched on March 30, has sealed 21 properties in the past four days.

According to the information, a team comprising Zonal Taxation Officer Ajay Walia, Chief Sanitary Inspector Anil Nain, Harish Sharma, Raghubir Singh and other staff members sealed seven properties, including a prominent educational institute, on Saturday.

Tax Evasion We started the sealing drive on March 30. Till today, we have sealed 21 properties — 11 factories, nine shops and an educational institute. Of these, 13 properties have been de-sealed after their owners cleared the dues. —Dhirendra Khadgata, commissioner, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation

MCYJ Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said seven properties — educational institute, five factories and a shop — were sealed for the non-payment of property tax.

He, however, said later, the seal of the educational institute and a factory was opened as the former made a part payment of the property tax, while the latter cleared the entire amount.

According to the information, the MCYJ could collect only Rs 15.92 crore as property tax against the target of Rs 48 crore fixed for financial year 2021-22.

The civic body authorities had recently issued notices to about 102 property holders for the non-deposit of outstanding property tax.

The Commissioner further said a drive had been started to seal the properties of those persons who had failed to deposit the outstanding property tax. He said the sealing drive would continue in future as well.