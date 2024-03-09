Yamunanagar-Jagadhri MC staff told to enter field work activity in register or face action

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 8

The Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation will take action against those employees who perform field duties without entering their work activity in the movement register. The employees will have to record the time of departure and arrival at the office in the movement register.

These instructions have been issued by MC Joint Commissioner Neelam Mehra.

“It has come to our notice that several employees of the civic body go in the field without registering the purpose of their field visit in the movement register. Now, every employee, who goes in the field, will have to register his/her work activity in the movement register,” said Mehra.

“If any employee is found violating these instructions, strict action will be taken against the responsible person,” she added.

According to information, Mehra conducted a surprise inspection in the MC office located at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk in Yamunanagar on Thursday and found that some employees who were out on field duty had not recorded the purpose of their visit in the movement register.

During the inspection, Mehra and with office superintendent Dharamveer took stock of the work of all branches and checked the attendance and movement registers.

Mehra said she had also issued instructions to the officials to reach the office on time so that people didn’t have to make rounds of the office to get their works done.

