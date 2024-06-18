Yamunanagar, Jagadhri residents to get open-air theatre

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, June 17

Local residents will soon get the facility of auditorium and open-air theatre here as Municipal Corporation Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) will soon start construction work of the project in Sector17, Jagadhri.

There will be a seating arrangement for 1,000 persons in the auditorium and 500 persons in the open-air theatre.

According to information, the authorities of the MCYJ have recently sent a letter to the director of Urban Local Bodies (ULB), Panchkula, for approval of rates of construction work of the auditorium and open-air theatre to be built at a cost of about Rs 52.47 crore.“After getting approval of rates from the ULB, the construction work of the two projects will be started soon,” said Ayush Sinha, Municipal Commissioner of the MCYJ.

According to information, the facilities will be built on the pattern of Panchkula’s auditorium and open-air theatres and will have a capacity to accommodate 1,000-1,500 people in one sitting.

People will be able to undertake and witness cultural, religious, social and political programmes here.

About 65 per cent of the area has been kept for parking so that vehicles can be parked there easily.

“Special attention has been given to parking facilities here. As many as 400 cars can be parked simultaneously on the premises. There will also be a VIP room and a conference room in it. CCTV cameras will also be installed for security,” said Sinha.

As per available information, a fee will be fixed for the public by the MCYJ for the auditorium and the open-air theatre so that they can also organise programmes and cultural events.

“At present, there is no such place in the twin cities where a programme can be held with a seating capacity of 1,000 to 1,500 persons at a time. Along with the general public, several times, the administration is also forced to organise government programmes at private places,” said Ayush Sinha.

According to information, the project will come up near the BJP’s district office in Sector 17, a place lying vacant between Sector 17 and Guru Nanakpura.

Local residents said the need for such an auditorium and open air theatre was being felt for a long time.

“There is no proper public place in the twin cities to organise cultural and religious programmes. Although, there is a community hall in Sector 17, but it is in a poor state and has less space,” said advocate Pawan Sharma, a local resident.

