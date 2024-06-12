Yamunanagar: Khair wood trees cut illegally

Our Correspondent

Yamunanagar: At least 20 khair wood trees were cut illegally from the panchayat land of Laharpur village in Yamunanagar district. On the complaint of sarpanch Mohinder Singh, a case was registered against unidentified persons. The complainant told the police that about 20 trees of khair wood were stolen from panchayat land in their village on the intervening night of June 4 and June 5 by unidentified persons. According to information, the market price of khair wood is stated to be over Rs 7,000 per quintal. It is used to prepare katha, which is used as an ingredient in ‘paan’. tns

Youth held for raping minor

Faridabad: The police have arrested a youth on charges of abducting and raping a minor girl. The accused, Roshan (20), a resident of Mithapur colony near Badarpur border, allegedly abducted a girl aged around 17 years on May 3. After befriending the victim on social media, the accused abducted her on the pretext of marriage and allegedly raped her before she was rescued by the police. She was also taken to Gujarat, Gorakhpur and Delhi. TNS

Cops seize Rs 2 cr sandalwood

Gurugram: The police have seized 4,200-kg sandalwood, estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore, on the Delhi-Jaipur highway as it was allegedly being smuggled in a canter from Bangalore to Delhi. The driver of the canter ran away after seeing the police. Sandalwood was packed in machinery cartoons. An FIR was registered at the Manesar police station. OC

Sales manager dies by suicide

Gurugram: A sales manager of a Manesar-based private company allegedly died by jumping from the 11th floor of a residential society in Badshahpur area on Monday night. The family members of the deceased said he was in depression for the last few days. The victim was identified as Naman Choudhary (29), a native of Maan Sarovar, Jaipur. A senior police officer said no suicide note was recovered and they handed over the body to the victim's kin after the postmortem on Tuesday.

