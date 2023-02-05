Yamunanagar lad takes part in UN session

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 4

A Yamunanagar lad, advocate Akhil Sharma, participated in a simulation session of the United Nations organised by a New York-based organisation “Best Diplomats”.

The programme was held in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) from January 27 to January 30, 2023.

Besides Akhil Sharma (from Haryana), Captain Sufir Singh Kapur from Chandigarh, Gautam Kumar from Jharkhand, Chandan Kushwaha from Uttar Pradesh and Oviya Ananthi from Tamil Nadu also participated in the simulation session to represent India. Akhil Sharma said the conference was themed on the disarmament of nuclear weapons, better use of nuclear energy, global peace and security of weapons in nuclear-rich nations suffering due to terrorism.

He said 104 delegates from 80 nations participated in this programme to consider nuclear disarmament.