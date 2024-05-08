Yamunanagar likely to miss wheat procurement target

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, May 7
The district is likely to miss achieving the wheat procurement target this season. The government agencies have estimated to procure 3.30 lakh MT during the 2024 season as against 2,97,228 MT in 2023. A total of 2,76,780 MT of wheat was procured at the grain markets of the district until May 6, and government agencies were yet to procure about 53,000 MT of wheat to achieve the estimated target of this season.
The amount of wheat that comes to the grain markets on a daily basis has begun to go down gradually. On May 6, a total of 3,874 MT of wheat arrived in the district grain markets — 3,546 MT on May 4, 4,487 MT on May 3, 4,639 MT on May 2 and 6,134 MT on May 1.
At the Chhachhrauli, Saraswati Nagar and Radaur in Yamunanagar grain markets on May 6, as per reports, the wheat arrival was zero.
The Yamunanagar District Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Controller, Ashok Kumar Sharma, said the arrival of wheat would continue for about a week.
He said, “Even though the arrival of wheat at the grain markets in the district has slowed down, we are expecting to achieve our estimated target of 3.30 lakh MT.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally
According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...
Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip
Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...
3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government
Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...
Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group
Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14
Army jawan held for demanding Rs 2.5 crore from Sena (UBT) leader to manipulate EVMs
The accused is a resident of Pathardi in Maharashtra’s Ahmed...