Yamunanagar likely to miss wheat procurement target

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, May 7

The district is likely to miss achieving the wheat procurement target this season. The government agencies have estimated to procure 3.30 lakh MT during the 2024 season as against 2,97,228 MT in 2023. A total of 2,76,780 MT of wheat was procured at the grain markets of the district until May 6, and government agencies were yet to procure about 53,000 MT of wheat to achieve the estimated target of this season.

The amount of wheat that comes to the grain markets on a daily basis has begun to go down gradually. On May 6, a total of 3,874 MT of wheat arrived in the district grain markets — 3,546 MT on May 4, 4,487 MT on May 3, 4,639 MT on May 2 and 6,134 MT on May 1.

At the Chhachhrauli, Saraswati Nagar and Radaur in Yamunanagar grain markets on May 6, as per reports, the wheat arrival was zero.

The Yamunanagar District Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Controller, Ashok Kumar Sharma, said the arrival of wheat would continue for about a week.

He said, “Even though the arrival of wheat at the grain markets in the district has slowed down, we are expecting to achieve our estimated target of 3.30 lakh MT.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar