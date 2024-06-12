Yamunanagar man killed with ice pick, 3 booked

Yamunanagar, June 11
A 40-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death with an ice pick in Kalawar village of Yamunanagar.
The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar. Chhappar police station SHO Tarsem Chand said no arrest has been made in the case so far and the reason behind the murder was also yet to be ascertained.
On the complaint of Amit Kumar of Kalawar village, a case was registered against Deepak, Suman, both residents of the same village and their relative Ashish of Kotarkhana village under Sections 302 (murder), 452 and 34 of the IPC at Chhappar police station.
The complainant said his cousin Rakesh Kumar lived alone at his house. On June 9, Deepak, Suman and Ashish arrived at Rakesh’s house about 9 pm. He alleged that Deepak attacked him with an ice pick and Suman and Ashish attacked him with sticks.
