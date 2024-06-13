Yamunanagar: Man run over by tractor-trailer

Yamunanagar: A man was run over by a tractor-trailer while crossing a road near Buria Chowk in Jagadhri. The deceased has been identified as Lalit (24) of Gandhi Nagar colony. Kaushal told the police that his brother Lalit, who worked as a labourer, was run over by the tractor-trolley loaded with poplar wood when he was crossing the road.
2 held with stolen bikes
Yamunanagar: The police have arrested two persons in the past two days and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession. The accused have been identified as Hira Lal of Mandauli village and Sesan of Radaur town. Both were arrested on the basis of tip-offs.
