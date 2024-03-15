Yamunanagar panel mulls road safety

Yamunanagar, March 14
Several matters pertaining to road safety were discussed during a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee at the mini-secretariat here. The meeting was chaired by Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pankaj Setia, who issued necessary directions to the officials concerned to work on reducing incidences of accidents in the district.
Setia asked officials of Public Works Department, National Highways Authority of India and Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board to get roads repaired.
In the meeting held on Wednesday, Setia said speedbreakers must be made, wherever possible. He also directed the officials to get tree branches along roadsides trimmed, so that they did not hinder the flow of traffic. He further said the authorities concerned must ensure that people didn’t drive under the influence of alcohol.
He also asked the officers to identify new black spots to help reduce accidents. He directed the officials concerned to repair all traffic lights at the earliest.
The CEO further said the departments concerned should organise awareness camps on road safety and traffic rules in all educational institutions.
