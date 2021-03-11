Yamunanagar plywood factory owners protest FIRs over use of 'subsidised' urea

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, August 12
The owners of the plywood factories of Yamunanagar district have lodged a protest against the registration of FIRs against the owners of plywood factories in connection with the adverse report of samples of the technical grade urea.
The factory owners today met Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta at his office, here, demanding action against the suppliers in such cases where the sample reports of technical grade urea are adverse, instead of taking action against factory owners.
The issue
The subsidised agriculture grade urea (neem-coated urea) can be used only for agriculture purposes
The plywood and other industries can use only technical grade urea and other chemicals to prepare adhesives, including glue
The rate of the technical grade urea is much higher than that of the agriculture grade urea
The authorities of the Haryana Agriculture and the Farmers Welfare Department, Yamunanagar, got three separate FIRs registered against the owners of three plywood factories recently, when a report of 15 samples of technical grade urea showed that six of these had neem oil content.
JK Bihani, president, Haryana Plywood Manufacturer Association, who led the factory owners, said recently, three FIRs had been lodged by the authorities of the Agriculture Department, Yamunanagar, against plywood factory owners, on receiving failure report of technical grade urea from stitched bags. He said it was unfair to hold the factory owners accountable for adverse report of the samples.
"The factory owners themselves are a victim of the conspiracy. They purchase technical grade urea from a registered dealer, who has supply source of import or the Indian manufacturer. Especially, when urea samples are taken from a stitched/sealed bag lying in the stock of a plywood manufacturer, the factory owner should not be held responsible for any adverse report," said JK Bihani.
