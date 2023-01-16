 Yamunanagar plywood industry sees competition from Kerala, Nepal : The Tribune India

Yamunanagar plywood industry sees competition from Kerala, Nepal

Factories in region not getting adequate supply of poplar wood

Yamunanagar plywood industry sees competition from Kerala, Nepal

Plywood products are being made at a factory of Jagadhri in Yamunanagar district.



Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, January 15

The plywood industry of Yamunanagar district is getting a tough competition from the plywood units of Kerala and Nepal.

Due to the availability of raw material (wood) in abundance, the rates of plywood in Kerala and Nepal are lower than in Yamunanagar.

These days, the industry in Yamunanagar is not getting poplar wood in required quantity, as farmers of Uttar Pradesh have found new market in numerous plywood factories that have come up in their state in the past years. Earlier, farmers of Uttar Pradesh used to cater to about 80 per cent demand of the Yamunanagar industry.

Production cost high

Nepal is now exporting plywood to India at a very cheap and competitive rate and because of high cost of production at Yamunanagar plywood units, they are unable to face the competition given to them by Nepal plywood. —Anil Garg, Plywood manufacture, Yamunanagar

Ban import from Nepal

Our demand is immediate ban on the import of Nepal plywood by the Centre and removal of 2 per cent market fee on poplar and eucalyptus wood in Haryana. —JK Bihani, President, Haryana plywood manufacturers association

As per available information, rubber wood, which is very cheap as compared to poplar, is available in abundance in Kerala and is the main raw material for plywood manufacturing there.

“ The18 mm basis plywood of Kerala is available for about Rs 42-44 per sq ft. Nepal’s plywood is also available for Rs 35-40 per sq ft here. But, the rates of this plywood size in Yamunanagar industry are Rs 48-55 per sq ft,” said a plywood trader. According to information, the required wood is not only easily available in Nepal, but also available at a cheap rate.

Anil Garg, a plywood manufacture of Yamunanagar district, said earlier, the plywood units of Yamunanagar district used to export plywood to Nepal.“Nepal is now exporting plywood to India at a very cheap and competitive rate and because of the high cost of production at Yamunanagar plywood units, they are unable to face the competition given to them by Nepal plywood,” said Anil Garg.

Sources said the plywood industry of Yamunanagar needed more than 2 lakh quintals of poplar wood daily. But, this industry had been getting a supply of about 1 lakh quintal daily.

Following a huge gap between demand and supply, now the rate of poplar wood has also witnessed a huge jump of up to Rs 500 per quintal in the past three-four months. Earlier, the rate of 12 to 17-inch diameter poplar wood was about Rs 800 per quintal a year ago (in January 2022), but now, the rate of this size wood has reached between Rs 1,300 and Rs 1,400 per quintal in the past few months. As per available information, besides 350 plywood factories, Yamunanagar district also has about 700 peeling factories, saw mills and chipper factories.

JK Bihani, president of Haryana Plywood Manufacturers Association, said, “Our demand is immediate ban on the import of Nepal plywood by the Centre and removal of 2 per cent market fee on poplar and eucalyptus wood in Haryana.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

2
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

3
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

4
Nation

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

5
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Patiala

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

7
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

8
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

10
Chandigarh

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

68 killed as Nepal plane crashes

68 killed as Nepal plane crashes

Carrying 72, aircraft falls into gorge near Pokhara airport ...

Defence strong at LAC, ready for any contingency: Army Chief

Defence strong at LAC, ready for any contingency: Army Chief

Icy winds lash region, minus 1°C in Faridkot

Icy winds lash region, minus 1°C in Faridkot

Ground frost could hit crops, say experts

Punjab Police nab Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar’s aide in Himachal

Punjab Police nab Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar's aide in Himachal

DC seeks report on sinking McLeodganj roads within 10 days

Kangra DC seeks report on sinking McLeodganj roads within 10 days


Cities

View All

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Barbed fence along IB to be shifted, says Dhaliwal

Three arrested for harbouring criminals

MC team warns dairy owner of action at Ghanupur Kala

Open House: What steps should be taken to protect the homeless from the biting cold?

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Dense fog in Punjab, Bathinda coldest

Doctor shot at in Bathinda

Token system to end queues at Advanced Cardiac Centre

Token system to end queues at Advanced Cardiac Centre

BJP, AAP to slug it out as Cong, SAD may abstain

Dense fog likely for 2 days

Tribunal allows HSVP to axe 3,500 trees in Sec 20

HP arrest: Gangster’s aide Parry had many run-ins with Chandigarh cops

Delhi air quality improves, GRAP-III curbs revoked

Delhi air quality improves, GRAP-III curbs revoked

Book officers who stopped funds for ‘mohalla’ clinics: Sisodia to L-G

L-G bypassing elected govt, subverting law, claims AAP

MLAs put up power show during yatra

MLAs put up power show during yatra

Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

2 held with 16 stolen mobiles

Ambulance staff continue strike

Bank accounts, properties of dy jail superintendent, wife under scanner

50-yr-old neighbour arrested for rape attempt on minor

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

At annual dog show, illegal sale of puppies goes unchecked

Nabha police seize 2.6-kg opium, 1 held