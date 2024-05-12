Yamunanagar police, CRPF take out flag march

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 11

The Yamunanagar district police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted a flag march in various areas of the district on Saturday, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Police spokesperson Chamkaur Singh said the flag march was taken out under the supervision of Radaur DSP Devender Kumar and CRPF Inspector SS Gurjar in the areas falling under the police stations of Radaur, Jathlana, Farakpur and Gandhi Nagar.

He said the main objective of the flag march was to instill confidence among the public so that voters could cast their votes without fear on May 25.

