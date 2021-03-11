Yamunanagar police to keep strict vigil on bad characters to curb crime

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, August 14

The Yamunanagar district police are going to keep a strict vigil on bad characters to stop their repeated involvement in criminal activities.

Jagadhri close 2nd Name of police No of bad station characters PS City Y’nagar 29 PS City Jagadhri 28 PS Farakpur 24 PS Bilaspur 22 PS Gandhi Nagar 11 PS Chhachhrauli 7 PS Sadar Y’nagar 6

The police have identified 142 bad characters (including habitual bad characters/offenders) against whom criminal cases of various natures are registered at police stations of the district.

All SHOs, incharge to keep watch

According to information, maximum 29 bad characters have been identified at the City police station, Yamunanagar.

However, no bad character person has been reported from Sadar police station, Jagadhri.

The city police station, Jagadhri, has identified 28 bad characters followed by Farakpur police station with 24 bad characters, Bilaspur police station with 22 bad characters, Gandhi Nagar police station with 11 bad characters, Chhachhrauli police station with seven bad characters and Sadar police station, Yamunanagar with six bad characters.

Similarly, Sadhaura police station, Radaur police station and Jathlana police station have identified three bad characters each.

The Buria police station, Pratap Nagar police station and Chhappar police station have identified two bad characters each.

Mohit Handa, Superintendent of Police, Yamunanagar, said they were getting information through different sources, including intelligence systems, that some habitual criminals were repeatedly involved in various criminal activities.

He said that in such a situation, the step of identification of bad characters had been taken to curb crimes of various natures.

“All SHOs and incharges of police posts of the district police will keep constant vigil on the activities of the bad characters to stop their repeated involvement in criminal activities,” said SP Mohit Handa.

Chamkaur Singh, police spokesman said that the district police had identified 142 bad characters (including habitual bad characters/ offenders). He said tab would be kept on those criminals to ensure that they were not involved in any criminal activities and to maintain law and order in the district.

He further said if any bad character was found to be absent from his residence, the officials of the police station concerned would trace his current location.

“SP Mohit Handa has issued directions to police officials to close history-sheet of those persons, who have left the path of crime and returned to the mainstream of the society and living life like an ordinary citizen,” said Chamkaur Singh, police spokesman.

Who these elements are

Bad characters are those criminals (including habitual bad characters/offenders) against whom criminal cases of various natures are registered at police stations of the district.