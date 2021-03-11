Yamunanagar police to keep strict vigil on bad characters to curb crime

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, August 14
The Yamunanagar district police are going to keep a strict vigil on bad characters to stop their repeated involvement in criminal activities.
Jagadhri close 2nd
Name of police No of bad station characters
PS City Y’nagar 29
PS City Jagadhri 28
PS Farakpur 24
PS Bilaspur 22
PS Gandhi Nagar 11
PS Chhachhrauli 7
PS Sadar Y’nagar 6
The police have identified 142 bad characters (including habitual bad characters/offenders) against whom criminal cases of various natures are registered at police stations of the district.
All SHOs, incharge to keep watch
All SHOs and incharge of police posts of the district police will keep constant vigil on the activities of the bad characters to stop their repeated involvement in criminal activities. Mohit Handa, SP, Yamunanagar
According to information, maximum 29 bad characters have been identified at the City police station, Yamunanagar.
However, no bad character person has been reported from Sadar police station, Jagadhri.
The city police station, Jagadhri, has identified 28 bad characters followed by Farakpur police station with 24 bad characters, Bilaspur police station with 22 bad characters, Gandhi Nagar police station with 11 bad characters, Chhachhrauli police station with seven bad characters and Sadar police station, Yamunanagar with six bad characters.
Similarly, Sadhaura police station, Radaur police station and Jathlana police station have identified three bad characters each.
The Buria police station, Pratap Nagar police station and Chhappar police station have identified two bad characters each.
Mohit Handa, Superintendent of Police, Yamunanagar, said they were getting information through different sources, including intelligence systems, that some habitual criminals were repeatedly involved in various criminal activities.
He said that in such a situation, the step of identification of bad characters had been taken to curb crimes of various natures.
“All SHOs and incharges of police posts of the district police will keep constant vigil on the activities of the bad characters to stop their repeated involvement in criminal activities,” said SP Mohit Handa.
Chamkaur Singh, police spokesman said that the district police had identified 142 bad characters (including habitual bad characters/ offenders). He said tab would be kept on those criminals to ensure that they were not involved in any criminal activities and to maintain law and order in the district.
He further said if any bad character was found to be absent from his residence, the officials of the police station concerned would trace his current location.
“SP Mohit Handa has issued directions to police officials to close history-sheet of those persons, who have left the path of crime and returned to the mainstream of the society and living life like an ordinary citizen,” said Chamkaur Singh, police spokesman.
Maximum of 29 identified at city police stn
- The district police have identified 142 bad characters against whom criminal cases of various nature are registered in police stations of the district
- The maximum of 29 bad characters have been identified at the city police station, Yamunanagar
- No bad character person has been reported from Sadar police station, Jagadhri
Who these elements are
Bad characters are those criminals (including habitual bad characters/offenders) against whom criminal cases of various natures are registered at police stations of the district.
