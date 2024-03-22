Yamunanagar residents told to deposit arms with police

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 21

With the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the Superintendent of Police, Yamunanagar, Ganga Ram Punia, has asked the owners of licensed weapons to deposit their firearms with the police stations of their areas.

If any licence holder fails to deposit his/her weapon, the police will register a case against him/her.

As per available information, there are about 4,000 arms licencees in Yamunanagar district. According to information, the list of owners of licenced weapons has been sent to the police stations concerned, so that the SHOs can insure deposition of all weapons.

“I have asked all SHOs to inform arms licence holders living under the jurisdiction of their police stations, regarding depositing their weapons with the police stations and with authorised arms dealers, immediately,” said Punia.

He said a case would be registered against the licenced weapon holders, if he/she failed to deposit his/her weapon with the police and the authorised arms dealers.

The election code of conduct mandates arms licence holders to deposit their weapons at the police station to ensure the peaceful conduct of the election. According to information, the district police have also intensified the drive to arrest bail jumpers and proclaimed offenders. The district police have identified about 200 bail jumpers and proclaimed offenders.The police are also taking action against persons, who are selling liquor illegally.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Yamunanagar