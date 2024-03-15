Yamunanagar sarpanch dismissed over fake certificate

Yamunanagar, March 14
Deputy Commissioner Captain Manoj Kumar has dismissed the sarpanch of Mandauli Gagad village, Bittu, for submitting a fake certificate of Class X to contest panchayat elections.
Pramod Kumar and Rajat Kumar, residents of Mandauli Gagad village, had lodged a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner that Bittu had submitted a fake certificate to contest the panchayat elections in 2022.
On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, an inquiry was conducted by the SDM of Bilaspur subdivision.
As per dismissal order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, the Class 10 certificate of Bittu was indeed found to be fake in the inquiry. Therefore, he was dismissed under Section 51 (3) of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.
