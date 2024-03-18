Yamunanagar SP directs officials to intensify vigil

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 17

Yamunanagar SP Ganga Ram Punia has directed all DSPs, SHOs and post incharges to keep an eye on anti-social elements, in view of the impending elections.

During a meeting with police officials at the Mini-Secretariat here on Saturday, he said evening and night patrolling must be held effectively to prevent theft. Criminal activities that took place across the district last month were analysed at the meeting, and the SP directed the officials to act against those involved in the illegal liquor business.

He also asked all the SHOs and incharges of police posts to undertake patrolling near schools and colleges in their respective areas and to keep an eye on mischievous elements.

He asked the SHO of traffic police to pay special attention to the traffic management to avoid traffic jams in the district, especially twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri.

“Strict and effective action should be taken against those who use mobile phones while driving, burst crackers from motorcycles and are found violating other traffic rules,” said the SP.

He said that Haryana Police had launched the ‘safe city campaign’, under which the district police should ensure the safety of women along with the general public.

Urging the officials to dispose of complaints on time, He said: “Every complaint received in the police station should be duly registered and a receipt should be given to the complainant and immediate action should be taken on it.”

