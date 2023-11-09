Yamunanagar student attends exchange programme in Russia

Yamunanagar, November 8
A BSc (Computer Science) student of Mukand Lal National College, Yamunanagar, represented India at the International Youth Exchange Programme held in Moscow, Russia.
College Principal Dr Ritu Kumar said NCC Cadet Shriya Harjai initially participated in the National Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. Later, she got selected for the prestigious programme that was held from October 20 to 31.
