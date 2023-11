Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 19

National awardee surgeon Dr Anil Aggarwal of Yamunanagar was honoured as the Star Alumni of the last 50 years by Swami Gyananand Maharaj at a function held at Shrimad Bhagwat Gita Senior Secondary School in Kurukshetra. The event was held to celebrate the school’s 75th foundation day.

