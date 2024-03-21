Yamunanagar traffic police record 745 challans in February

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, March 20
Cracking a whip on traffic rule violators, the traffic police have issued challans to as many as 745 persons on charges of overspeeding in February 2024 in the district. Besides, the teams of the traffic police also issued 19 challans against persons who were found causing noise pollution from Bullet motorcycles.
“The district police have been taking strict action against those who are found violating traffic rules. Most of the accidents occur due to overspeeding, hence action is being taken against persons who indulge in overspeeding,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police, Yamunanagar district.
According to information, as many as 49 challans have been issued to those riding triple, 54 to those riding bikes without number plates and three to those using mobile phones while driving. Besides this, four challans have been issued for drunken driving.
“It is mandatory to wear a helmet while driving a two-wheeler. Similarly, seat belts should be worn while driving a four-wheeler to ensure traffic safety,” said SP Ganga Ram Punia.
