Yamunanagar: Trees cut illegally

Yamunanagar: Fifteen trees of eucalyptus were cut illegally on the panchayat land in Pipliwala village of Yamunanagar district. On the complaint of Kartik Chauhan, Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Bilaspur, a case was registered against unknown persons under Section 379 of the IPC at the Bilaspur police station. The gram panchayat of Pipliwala village came to know about the theft on June 24. It passed a resolution on June 24 and handed over a copy of the resolution to BDPO, Bilaspur, requesting him to take legal action. The police registered an FIR after the BDPO lodged a complaint. TNS
Patwari in dock for negligence
Sonepat: DC Manoj Kumar suspended a patwari for negligence in his duty. His headquarters has been fixed at the SDM office in Gohana during the suspension. Sources said there were many complaints against patwari Shantanu. They said the registration of mutations and complaints lodged at the Samadhan Shivir were lying pending due to his ‘negligence’.
