Yamunanagar’s Kirti gets 99.4% in Class X exam

Tribune reporters

Karnal, May 12

Excitement reigned supreme among a large number of students, their parents and teachers here after the CBSE declared the results of classes X and XII today.

In the commerce stream, Amneet Kaur (97.8%) of Parth Public School, Aakash Arora (96.6%), Dhruv Goyal (96.6%) of DPS and Jasmeet (95.4%) of OPS Vidya Mandir were among the top scorers. In the science stream, Jatin (97.2%) of DAV Public School, Madhuban, Kangan (97%) of Dyal Singh Public School main branch and Manya Garg (95.2%) of DPS were among the top scorers in the district. In humanities, Tanya Singla (96.2 %) and Urjita Kadyan (96.6%) of OPS Vidya Mandir performed well.

In Class X result, Tanvi (99.2%) of Karnal International School, Kitki (98.8%) of OPS Vidya Mandir, Ayush (98.6%) of Dyal Singh Public School and Shreya Gupta (98.4%) of DPS were among the top scorers.

Yamunanagar: Kirti Sharma of Gurjar Kanya Vidhya Mandir bagged 99.4 per cent marks in the Class X exam.

Panipat: Ashima Gandhi of SDVM, HUDA got 96.4 per cent marks in the arts stream in Class XII. In the science stream of Class XII, Sarthi Bhatia of MASD School scored 96.8 per cent marks, Ashi Panchal of DAV, PPS, Naitik Mangla and Madhav Munjal of Dr MKK School scored 96.6 per cent and Janhvi of SDVM, HUDA scored 96.4 per cent marks.

In the commerce stream, Urvi of Dr MKK school scored 99.2 per cent marks, Paras Garg of SDVM scored 98.8 per cent and Raman of Dr MKK School scored 98.2 per cent.

In Class X, Amogh of SDVM, HUDA, scored 98.6 per cent, while Bianka and Keshav of SDVM scored 98 per cent. Apporva Nandal of SDVM and Yanshika of Dr MKK school scored 97.4 per cent.