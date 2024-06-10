Yamunanagar’s Saraswati mill makes strides in water conservation

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, June 9

In an initiative, the Saraswati Sugar Mills (SSMs), Yamunanagar, is making significant strides in water conservation by implementing several modern conservation techniques.

The mill has already installed 41 borewells in eight villages around 11 ponds. The mill has also planned to install 50 borewells in selected villages this year.

A borewell being installed by the Saraswati Sugar Mills at a village in Yamunanagar district.

Besides proving useful in water conservation, the endeavour of the mill will be helpful in mitigating effects of flooding and waterlogging during the rainy season in agricultural fields falling under its command area. It comprises the entire area of Yamunanagar district and parts of Kurukshetra and Ambala districts.

“The SSMs’ dedication to water conservation aligns perfectly with the government’s “Mera Pani Meri Virasat” initiative,” said DP Singh, senior vice-president (cane) of the SSMs.

He said the SSMs had been spearheading groundbreaking projects to recharge aquifers and conserve water in various villages since 2019-20.

Sustainable solution Last year’s devastating floods ruined our crops causing huge losses, which pained us deeply. But this year, Saraswati Sugar Mills has installed borewells in our fields. We are hopeful that this new solution will protect our crops from the floods. We are grateful to the mill authorities for bringing this sustainable solution to our village community. — Kamal, a farmer of Sudhail village

“In a remarkable feat, the SSMs has already installed 41 borewells in eight villages around 11 rainy ponds to ensure faster percolation of pond overflow, significantly reducing flood effects,” said DP Singh.

He said this intervention had facilitated an annual recharge of 35.9 lakh cubic metres of rainwater.

“The impact of the SSMs’ efforts is monumental. By guiding excess rainwater into the ground, they have prevented flooding in about 2,000 hectares of agricultural land,” said DP Singh.

SK Sachdeva, chief executive officer of the mill, said the SSMs’ water conservation journey would not stop here.

He said rising to this challenge, the mill was implementing sustainable solutions and after a thorough feasibility study, they had decided to install water recharge shafts as a long-term measure in flood-affected areas.

“This year alone, the mill has also planned to install about 50 borewells in selected villages under its CSR initiative working closely with farmers concerned to mitigate the effects of flooding and waterlogging,” said SK Sachdeva.

DP Singh further said that the SSMs had also installed 83 rooftop rainwater harvesting systems at 38 community buildings, government hospitals, schools and colleges across Yamunanagar to recharge ground aquifers and to promote sustainable water management practices.

Kamal, a farmer of Sudhail village said, “Last year’s devastating floods ruined our crops causing huge losses, which pained us deeply. But this year, Saraswati Sugar Mills has installed borewells in our fields. We are hopeful that this new solution will protect our crops from the floods. We are grateful to the mill authorities for bringing this sustainable solution to our village community.”

