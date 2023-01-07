Yamunangar MC seals 6 shops for not paying rent

Tribune News Service

Yamunangar, January 6

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), has started tightening the noose on defaulters who have not paid their rent for a long time. On the directions of Ayush Sinha, Commissioner, MCYJ, the officials initiated a sealing drive in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri.

According to information, an MCYJ team sealed six shops on Thursday as the owners failed to pay an outstanding rent of Rs 6,23,555.

A team led by Desh Raj, rent assistant of the MCYJ, reached Meera Market of Yamunanagar and sealed the shops. “We issued notices to the owners of the shops, but when they did not bother to pay the rent amount, which has been pending for about three to four year, we sealed their shops on Thursday,” said Desh Raj. He added that notices would be issued to more shop owners who failed to deposit the rent.

Another team of the MCYJ sealed several shops in Yamunanagar for not paying property tax.